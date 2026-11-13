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Austin police arrest man found with 6 catalytic converters, drugs, and cat inside vehicle
By Stephanie Gonzalez,9 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police arrested a 56-year-old man after finding six catalytic converters and several types of drugs inside his vehicle, as authorities report dozens of catalytic converter thefts in Southeast Austin in recent months. According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance on Oct....
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