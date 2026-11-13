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Hunter Schafer’s Silver Chrome “Uniliner” Is A Futuristic Vibe
8 days ago
Though “method dressing” has become all but a requirement for an ascendant actor embarking on a major press tour, “method glam” is a bit rarer. While thematic hair and makeup moments have popped up here and there (Margot Robbie’s romantic ‘dos for Wuthering Heights come to mind), it’s safe to say it’s definitely less of a “thing.” Or should I say was less of a “thing”— because something tells me the silver chrome uniliner Hunter Schafer just wore to the Los Angeles premiere of Blade Runner 2099 is about to inspire many more to get in on concept.