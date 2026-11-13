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New Mior and Skyfall Attacks Let Rogue Cloud Hosts Steal Secrets From AMD SEV-SNP VMs
By Swati Khandelwal,7 days ago
Two attacks made public this week allow a malicious host to read data inside AMD SEV-SNP-protected virtual machines (VMs), which are built to keep the server's operator out. One of them, Mior, can also modify a VM's memory and fake the signed report confirming which software it runs. Both need control of the server's hypervisor, and Mior also needs control of the server's BIOS. Researchers showed both in lab tests on AMD EPYC server processors.