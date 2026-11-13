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Manchester Police Install AXON FUSUS Technology at Bailey Drive & East Main
By Janelle Tucker,8 days ago
Manchester Police have installed AXON FUSUS technology at the intersection of Bailey Drive and Main Street on the east end of Manchester. FUSUS is a completely integrated system utilizing Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR). Manchester Police have been utilizing this technology for two years in concert with AXON car cameras. This camera alerts working officers to wanted vehicles, stolen vehicles and other necessary information. Manchester Police Chief Ben Davis says technology like this can help solve various crimes, like the unsolved jackpotting case, and various other cases in Manchester.