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Newmark Arranges Sale of Ashford at Geneva in Chicago Suburbs
7 days ago
GENEVA, ILL. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Ashford at Geneva, a 226-unit community in Geneva, about 37 miles west of Chicago. Newmark’s Susan Lawson, Liz Gagliardi and Chuck Johanns represented the seller, an investment entity controlled by Oak Residential Partners. The buyer was an affiliate of Equus Capital Partners. The property was approximately 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. Ashford at Geneva features one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 962 square feet. Amenities include a resort-style pool, outdoor grilling area, clubhouse, fitness center and business center. The pet-friendly community also offers on-site management and maintenance, valet trash service and private garage options.