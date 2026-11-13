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Google launches Gemini 4 Hydrogen for Search and agentic coding workflows
By Online Tech Tips StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,7 days ago
November 12, 2026: Google announced Gemini 4 Hydrogen for faster everyday help and coding across Search, the Gemini app, and developer tools. Its announced Antigravity access requires a paid Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription. Tired of checking which AI feature needs another subscription? That’s a fair frustration. Google confirms...