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Dr. Mary Brown presents the 32nd Diversity Lecture Series alongside special guests
By Kyle Jackson,8 days ago
On Thursday, Nov. 12, Grand Rapids Community College instructor and Steelcase employee Mary Brown hosted the 32nd Diversity Lecture Series with special guests, Grand Rapids business owners and florists Zachary Tomaszewski and Hayley Hungerford from their company HYSSOP. This lecture focused on inclusion in the classroom, highlighting four main principles....