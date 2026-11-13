undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Acento Partners Buys Legacy at West Cobb in Metro Atlanta
7 days ago
MARIETTA, GA. — Aspen Square Management, based in Agawam, Massachusetts, has sold Legacy at West Cobb, a 395-unit community in the north Atlanta suburb of Marietta, to Bethesda, Maryland-based Acento Partners. The transaction closed Oct. 30, at which time the property was 88 percent occupied. Andrew Mays and Paul Vetter of Berkadia Atlanta led the transaction on behalf of the seller. Legacy at West Cobb, located at 2665 Favor Road SW, was built in 1970, renovated in 2021 and features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,139 square feet. The community also includes townhome-style residences.