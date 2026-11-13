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U.S. Bank adding 60 middle-market roles
By Gabrielle Saulsbery,8 days ago
U.S. Bank is beefing up its middle-market banking team, adding 60 roles across the country, including presences in Florida, Texas and California. The new personnel, including relationship managers and business development executives, will support companies with between $50 million to $1 billion in annual revenue. The spree marks the “most significant hiring initiative” the bank has ever made in the middle-market space, a spokesperson told Banking Dive.