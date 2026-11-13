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Builder credit conditions tighten for 19th straight quarter
By HousingWire Automation,8 days ago
NAHB’s Q3 2026 AD&C Financing survey shows credit for land acquisition, development and construction tightened for the 19th consecutive quarter, mirroring Federal Reserve loan officer data. Contract rates moved only modestly and were offset by lower points, keeping effective borrowing costs elevated across most AD&C categories. Builders are increasingly using construction-to-permanent loans tied to end buyers, with 32% of respondents using them and, for those, 58% of homes financed this way. Persistent tight AD&C lending threatens to slow lot development and new-home supply, reinforcing structural housing shortages even as the mortgage market shows its own signs of stress. AI Summary.