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Mortgage industry expects CFPB servicing rule to narrow
By Flávia Furlan Nunes,8 days ago
The CFPB has sent a revised version of its 2024 “Streamlining Mortgage Servicing for Borrowers Experiencing Payment Difficulties” rule to the Office of Management and Budget, moving closer to finalizing new loss-mitigation standards under Regulation X. Industry attorneys expect a significantly narrower rule than the original proposal, shaped by President Trump’s directive to modernize Dodd-Frank-era rules and broad stakeholder pushback against open-ended requirements. AI Summary.