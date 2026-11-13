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KOBI-TV/NBC5 and community partners work to bring holiday cheer with this years Toy Drive
By Ryan Forster,8 days ago
AROUND THE REGION – KOBI-TV/NBC5 – KOTI-TV/NBC2 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are partnering for the second time to bring holiday cheer with a toy drive. This year’s Les Schwab toy drive partnership runs right now through December 12th. Stopping by the Sunrise Studio are Barbara Johnson and Josh Brummel. Johnson is the executive director at Community Works, and Brummel is a manager at Les Swab. They both talk about how important it is to be part of the magic of giving and what gifts are in need.