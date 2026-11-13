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DICK’S House of Sport to bring ‘experiential sports’ concept to Hunt Valley Towne Centre
By Marcus Dieterle,8 days ago
DICK’S Sporting Goods will open a new “experiential retail concept,” called DICK’S House of Sport, at Hunt Valley Towne Centre. In addition to apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, and other products related to fitness and outdoor activities, the space will also provide in-store interactive experiences, including a rock-climbing wall, golf bays, TrackMan simulators, and a HitTrax multi-sport cage where customers can test baseball, softball, lacrosse, and soccer products and track their performance.