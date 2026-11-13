undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
From skilled roofer to effective supervisor
7 days ago
Developing supervisors from within remains one of the strongest ways to build a roofing company, but the transition must be managed deliberately. Many roofing contractors promote their best operatives into supervisory roles for understandable reasons. They know the work, understand the materials, have earned the respect of the team and can identify poor workmanship quickly. Those qualities matter, but they do not automatically prepare someone to lead a project.