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Anime Corner Publishes Roundtable Interview With Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Writer Bartosz Sztybor
By Joshua Gabao,8 days ago
Anime Corner has published a roundtable interview with Bartosz Sztybor, the writer of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, the sequel to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. The interview appears on Anime Corner, a site that describes itself as a source of news and features straight from Japan. The feature is credited as a roundtable, a format in which a guest takes questions from several interviewers in a single session rather than from one outlet alone. Sztybor is identified by his role as writer on the follow-up series.