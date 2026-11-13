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Emerging country singer living dream in Atlantic City show
8 days ago
It’s been a surreal season for Payton Sullivan. The emerging country singer-songwriter has been opening for her favorite band, Sugarland. “All of this has exceeded my expectations,” Sullivan said while calling from Green Bay, Wisc. “It’s a jaw-dropping experience. It’s so incredible to grow up on the music of Sugarland and then I hear (the members of Sugarland say), ‘Give it up for Payton Sullivan, our opener. She’s cute as a button.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! I’m going to cry.'”
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