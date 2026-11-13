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‘Jay and Silent Bob’ Officially Return With a Major New Movie Update [Exclusive]
8 days ago
25 years have passed since the iconic duo of Jay and Silent Bob got their first solo film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, yet the two are still going on new adventures. Since then, they've broken containment to appear directly or spiritually in places far beyond the View Askewniverse, most recently in the acclaimed 2025 comedy Napa Boys and the official Archie crossover comic. Earlier this year, Jason Mewes also took a trip back to turn-of-the-century Toronto for a special guest appearance on the long-running Murdoch Mysteries, where he performed a much cleaner, but still hilarious spoof of Jay's profane rap outside the Quick Stop. More excitingly, though, Kevin Smith has another feature on the way with the two inseparable platonic partners in life.