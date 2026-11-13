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LMSYS Org Forms SGLang Consortium with NVIDIA, AMD, Google and Meta
By Editorial Calendar,9 days ago
Hardware, model and infrastructure leaders join SGLang’s maintainers to advance efficient inference for growing AI ecosystem. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2026 — LMSYS Org, the nonprofit behind the open-source AI engine SGLang, has launched the SGLang Consortium with founding members NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, Google, Meta, Cloudflare, Modal and RadixArk, who will work with SGLang’s maintainers to help shape the project’s roadmap and advance open-source AI inference. The consortium was announced in the opening keynote of the inaugural SGLang Summit in San Francisco.