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Sand releases annual audit report on city of Shenandoah
By Ethan Hewett,8 days ago
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa State Auditor's Office has released its latest annual report on the city of Shenandoah. According to State Auditor Rob Sand's report, the city's receipts totaled over $32.8 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026--a 29.1% decrease from the prior year. Disbursements for the same year totaled over $50.7 million, a 175% increase over the prior year. The report indicates the significant decrease in receipts is primarily due to a $33 million sewer revenue capital loan note issued during the prior year, while the large increase in disbursements is due to increases in sewer capital outlays and debt service payments during the year.