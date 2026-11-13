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Alabama lawmakers plan proposal for youth sports commission
By Jada White,8 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama lawmakers plan to introduce a measure in the next legislative session that would establish an Alabama Commission on Youth Sports. The proposed commission would examine several issues affecting youth programs, including rising participation costs. Rep. David Faulkner’s proposal would create the commission. If it passes,...