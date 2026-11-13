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Morning Brew #44 | THE DIAGNOSIS THAT CHANGED HIS LIFE: Mike Marasco’s Journey With Type 1 Diabetes—and His Mission to Help Find a Cure
By Mindy Casso,8 days ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Type 1 diabetes diagnosis can change everything. For Laredo businessman Mike Marasco, that diagnosis came later in life, challenging common assumptions about the disease and setting him on a personal journey that has since grown into a mission to help others. During Diabetes Awareness Month,...