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FIRST ALERT: Tracking weekend freeze potential and elevation snow
By Belle Oliver,8 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder air has settled into East TN with the highest peaks of the Smokies already seeing some snow!. TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun. Keep the jacket handy as high temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 40s with a northerly breeze. Snow showers will redevelop in the higher elevations of the Smokies through the afternoon and evening with a few light flurries possible across SE KY & the Cumberland Plateau.