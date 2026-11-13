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North Carolina Chatbot Offers Cybersecurity Help to Businesses
By Rae D. DeShong,8 days ago
North Carolina has launched a free chatbot to help small businesses strengthen their cybersecurity by helping them identify vulnerabilities, prevent cyber attacks and respond to security incidents. Named CyberCoach NC, the chatbot is intended to serve more than 1 million small businesses, according to the North Carolina Department of Information...