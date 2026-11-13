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Arena Energy secures $480M DOE loan for Gulf of America offshore platform improvements
By Marine Log Staff,9 days ago
The Woodlands, Texas -based Arena Energy LLC reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Elkhorn Offshore LLC, has reached financial close on a $480 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) supporting Project Elkhorn, an energy-infrastructure reinvestment project in the Gulf of America.