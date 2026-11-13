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Singapore-Flagged Bulk Carrier Strikes Delaware River Bridge, Coast Guard Investigating
By Mike Schuler,8 days ago
A Singapore-flagged bulk carrier struck the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge on the Delaware River Thursday afternoon, leaving the movable span temporarily unable to close and prompting a U.S. Coast Guard inspection of the vessel. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. as the 591-foot (180-meter) Strategic Alliance was transiting the river with the...