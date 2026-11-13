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Wyoming couple killed in New Jersey crash were planning 2027 wedding
By FOX56 NEWSROOM,9 days ago
A Wyoming, Pennsylvania, couple killed in a crash in Old Bridge, New Jersey, were engaged and planning to marry next year, relatives said. Anthony Pizzo, 32, and Lindsey Clarke, 33, died at the scene of the crash shortly after midnight Nov. 7, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. They were riding in the back seat of a Ford SUV leaving the Grand Marquis banquet venue when it was struck on Route 9.
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