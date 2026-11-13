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AHA/ASA 2026 Guideline Recognizes Pharyngeal Electrical Stimulation for Stroke Rehabilitation
By Michael Barbella,8 days ago
A new 2026 guideline from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) includes pharyngeal electrical stimulation (PES) as a possible therapy to improve swallowing in patients with severe dysphagia post-stroke. The criteria are the first stroke rehabilitation and recovery guidance update in a decade and mark a significant development for Phagenesis, a company developing neuromodulation therapy for swallowing disorders, whose Phagenyx System.