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Hapag-Lloyd Profit Surges as Freight Rates Rise, Red Sea Services Return
By gCaptain,8 days ago
German container shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd reported a sharp increase in third-quarter earnings as higher freight rates more than offset rising operating costs tied to the Middle East conflict and widespread port congestion. The Hamburg-based carrier reported Thursday that third-quarter net profit jumped to $999 million, up from $172 million a...