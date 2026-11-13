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'The Rings of Power's Ismael Cruz Córdova Reacts to Arondir's "Emotional" Season 3 Arc
By Carly Lane,8 days ago
Editor's note: The below interview contains major spoilers for The Rings of Power Season 3 Episode 4. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally back for its third season, and the first four episodes are already emphasizing that the story has returned to an even more dangerous world than it last left off with. After a five-year time jump, Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) evil is slowly creeping across Middle-earth, and there are only a few regions still standing strong against it. Yet the Dark Lord's influence — and some newly crafted rings of power up for grabs — looks to have wormed its way into a character who's been struggling with darkness from the very beginning of his journey onscreen.