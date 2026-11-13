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Suspect in $100M Brink’s jewelry theft agrees to plead guilty in related cargo robbery case
By Phil Brink,8 days ago
Carlos Victor Mestanza Cercado acknowledged participating in the $100 million Brink’s jewelry heist in a newly filed federal plea agreement. The Nov. 9 filing details how conspirators followed a semitruck approximately 300 miles before stealing its cargo. The group broke trailer locks and removed 24 bags containing valuable merchandise. Mestanza also admitted involvement in several earlier electronics thefts targeting commercial shipments across Southern California.