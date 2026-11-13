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Every Book in the Red Rising Trilogy, Ranked
By David Caballero,8 days ago
When it comes to 21st-century science fiction, few books are more popular or beloved than Pierce Brown's Red Rising. The 2014 novel, which blends sci-fi with the dystopian YA tone that dominated the first half of the 2010s, became a bestseller and spawned two sequels, creating one of the new millennium's best and most celebrated trilogies. Three further books have come out since, with a fourth and final one in the works, but that is usually considered a separate tetralogy.