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'SVU' Officially Goes on Break After Its 600th Episode
By Lade Omotade,8 days ago
SVU has come a long way since its 1999 premiere introduced viewers to Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni). Their iconic partnership helped lay the foundation for one of TV's greatest procedurals, which has now spanned 28 seasons and an impressive 600 episodes. Less than 24 hours ago, the NBC staple aired its milestone 600th episode, titled "Obedience," which featured Stabler's long-awaited but highly divisive return after his last appearance in 2025.