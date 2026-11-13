undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
West Hempstead Student, 15, Busted With Loaded Gun in School Locker
By Mallory Decker,8 days ago
West Hempstead High School — Reported Site of Loaded Gun Discovery. A 15-year-old West Hempstead High School student was arrested Monday after a loaded firearm was found stashed inside his bookbag, tucked away in his school locker. Police say the discovery came after a tip tied to an altercation the teen had with a Hempstead High School student the week before.
3