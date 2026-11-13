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ROSEBURG MAN DIES IN SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
8 days ago
A Roseburg man died in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning. A Roseburg Police Department report said shortly before 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the crash at the intersection of West Lookingglass Road and West Godeck Avenue. Officers found 24-year-old Kyler Elias Haney was the only occupant of a pickup and was deceased. Officers learned that Haney had been traveling at a high rate of speed on West Godeck when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Lookingglass. That caused his vehicle to crash head-on into the embankment.
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