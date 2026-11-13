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Liberty Athletic Director placed on leave following ‘incident’ on October 30
By Zach Mosca, Multimedia Producer,8 days ago
LIBERTY - Liberty Local Schools Athletic Director Todd Smith has been placed on paid administrative leave. A spokesperson for Liberty Local Schools confirmed with 21 News that Smith was placed on paid administrative leave as the district conducts an internal review of an “incident” that occurred on Friday, October 30.
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