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Retired Marine Colonel, 71, Runs 570th Marathon After Beating Brain Cancer
By Ben J. Costas,8 days ago
A 71-year-old retired Marine colonel who survived a brain tumor was scheduled to lace up for the Marine Corps Marathon on October 25, running the race for the 31st time and marking his 570th marathon overall. Hank Donigan has spent more than a decade turning his running habit into a fundraising machine for fellow veterans, even as he battled a serious health crisis of his own.