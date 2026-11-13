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LSU’s Free Speech Alley hosts real-world experiences for students interested in entrepreneurship
By Nataleigh Parker,8 days ago
LSU’s Free Speech Alley has become a resource for students with small businesses, allowing for real-world experiences in entrepreneurship. Located between the Parade Ground and the Student Union, FSA is known for hosting students promoting their clubs, businesses and organizations. The alley is almost impossible to miss when traveling to and from places on campus, making for the perfect spot for students to make connections with others.