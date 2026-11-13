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BC housing market slides as Vancouver sales drop 10%
By Liezel Once,8 days ago
British Columbia recorded 5,670 home sales in October, an 11% year-over-year decline, as the province’s housing market extended its prolonged retreat under persistent global economic pressures, the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) said. The October figures arrived alongside the association’s fourth-quarter housing forecast, which projects provincial MLS residential...