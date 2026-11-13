undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Medina Foundation's Last Grants Total $110M This Year, Closing Book on 80 Years of Giving
By John Stearns,8 days ago
After almost 80 years of giving in Western Washington, the Medina Foundation said Tuesday it has nearly reached its goal of spending down its remaining resources, awarding a final round of grants totaling $95.7 million. The grants, each between $1-5 million, were awarded to 42 nonprofits for endowments, capital campaigns,...