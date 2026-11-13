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Pesticide Parkinson’s Disease Lawsuit Filed Against Chlorpyrifos Manufacturers
By Irvin Jackson,8 days ago
A California man has filed a product liability lawsuit claiming exposure to the pesticide chlorpyrifos caused him to develop Parkinson’s disease. Sargent indicates he lived near commercial nurseries in Los Angeles for nearly two decades, where chlorpyrifos was heavily used. He claims the pesticide drifted beyond the nursery properties, contaminating surrounding areas and exposing him to the chemical for years.