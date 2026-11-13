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Apple rumored to drop ‘iconic’ button next year in design move users ‘hope isn’t true’
By Rikki Loftus,8 days ago
With Apple expected to announce its base model for the iPhone 18 in the coming months, rumors are swirling about what aspects of the device the firm might be set to switch up. This comes a couple months after the tech giant released its latest range of gadgets including the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max and the company’s first ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo.