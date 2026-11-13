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Tyler Crook & Emily Schnall Enter THE FATHER, THE SON, AND THE HOLY GHOST MINE #1 – Coming in February!
By Press Release,8 days ago
Ancient Evil Meets the Old West in An Extra-Sized, Prestige Limited Series from the Co-Creators of ARCHIE IN HELL and TALES OF HARROW COUNTY – Only From Oni Press. PORTLAND, OR (November 12, 2026) THERE ARE RICHES TO BE HAD . . . AND THEY’LL ONLY COST YOUR ETERNAL SOUL! Oni Press – the multiple Eisner and Harvey Award-winning publisher of groundbreaking comics and graphic novels since 1997 – is proud to announce THE FATHER, THE SON, AND THE HOLY GHOST MINE #1 a tale of family, wealth, and the twisted damnation of the American Dream from Eisner Award–nominated creator Tyler Crook (Archie in Hell, Out of Alcatraz) and visionary artist Emily Schnall (Tales from Harrow County, Earthdivers). Get rich or die trying when THE FATHER, THE SON, AND THE HOLY GHOST MINE #1 pledges its eternal soul to comic shops everywhere in February 2027!