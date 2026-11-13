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Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit in traffic in Danville
By Pat Thomas,8 days ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating a crash that led to the death of an elderly pedestrian Tuesday. About 7:25 p.m. November 10, 2026, officers were called to the 1500 block of Richmond Boulevard and found Joe Brandon, 86, suffering from severe injuries after being hit by the driver of a Nissan sedan. Police say the driver stopped immediately and has cooperated in the investigation, which so far indicates Brandon was crossing Richmond Boulevard on foot toward a convenience store from an apartment complex at 1575 Richmond Boulevard.
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