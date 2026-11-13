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Community rallies to support those impacted by proposed WE Soda layoffs
8 days ago
GREEN RIVER — After WE Soda announced hundreds of upcoming layoffs, the community responded by speaking out and showing up. Almost immediately after the announcement, local leaders and statewide elected officials began issuing statements on the impact of the layoffs, and community members shared their concerns and support for those affected through platforms like social media.
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