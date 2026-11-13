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GU Professor Wins Neighborhood Governance Position
By Brendan Fijol,8 days ago
A Georgetown University professor won an Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) seat representing the Burleith neighborhood, while two students await results in parallel races on campus and in the surrounding neighborhoods. Government professor Eric Langenbacher won the district 2E01 seat, which covers the Burleith neighborhood, while students Jack Hill (CAS ’29)...
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