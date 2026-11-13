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Macy's reveals new balloons, floats and performers for landmark 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade
By Alexandra DeMatos,8 days ago
To celebrate its 100th march, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is promising an unforgettable morning with a record-breaking 100 inflatable elements, imaginative floats, Santa Claus and more. Kicking off at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 26, the parade will travel 2.5 miles from Manhattan’s Upper West Side to Macy’s Herald Square....