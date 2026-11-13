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Franklin woman faces 15 felony charges in child sex offense, trafficking case
By Marisa Sardonia,8 days ago
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina woman is facing multiple felony charges involving alleged sex offenses against a child and human trafficking. According to court records, 35-year-old Kristina Lyn Huddleston, of Franklin, is charged with the following:. Five counts of first-degree statutory sex offense. Five counts of...