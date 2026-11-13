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Baltimore Drug Crew Leader Adam Martin Vanishes After Biden Clemency, Marshals Say
By Aubrey Green,8 days ago
Federal authorities are searching for Adam Martin, a 44-year-old Baltimore man once described as a leader and supplier in a cocaine-trafficking crew that operated out of Edmondson Village, after his whereabouts became unknown. Martin, also known as “Fats,” is wanted for violating the terms of his supervised release, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
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