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Star Wars Reveals Plans To Announce New Projects Next Year
By Geraldo Amartey,8 days ago
Since its last Star Wars release, Lucasfilm's plans for stories set in the galaxy far, far away have looked thin, with Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter and the Disney+ series Ahsoka Season 2 as the only projects on the horizon. There is finally good news, as Lucasfilm has revealed plans to announce new Star Wars projects starting next year. The franchise has been a shadow of what its creator, George Lucas, brought to life in 1977, but Lucasfilm plans to reinvigorate the brand under the stewardship of new president Dave Filoni.