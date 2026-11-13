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Religious, Political Scholars Lament Christian Fundamentalism’s Rise
By Meera Shah,8 days ago
Christianity researchers warned that Christian nationalist movements erode U.S. democracy and advocated for empathy in politics after the 2026 midterm elections at a Georgetown University event Nov. 10. The Center on Faith and Justice (CFJ), an advocacy organization at Georgetown promoting religious awareness in civic engagement, organized the panel to...